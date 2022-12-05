Delegations from two Russian regions to visit Azerbaijan – Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The delegations from two Russian regions will visit Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov in Moscow in December, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is enhancing relations with more than 70 Russian constituent entities. The country has separate agreements with over 20 regions, as well as an intergovernmental commission with four regions. A platform that has been functioning since 2010 plays a pivotal role in this regard. Speaking of the platform, I mean an inter-regional forum, the 11th meeting of which was held on November 17-18, 2022. Literally, in the coming days, two more delegations of Russian regions will visit Azerbaijan," he noted.