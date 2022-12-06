Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

'Fraternal fist' exercises - another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, President Ilham Aliyev says

Politics Materials 6 December 2022 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
'Fraternal fist' exercises - another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, President Ilham Aliyev says

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. 'Fraternal fist' exercises are another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, President Ilham Aliyev, said in a telephone call together with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while congratulating the military personnel involved in the "Fraternal Fist" military drills, Trend reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, congratulated the military personnel and noted that the “Fraternal Fist” exercises are another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, as well as emphasized that the unity is indestructible and eternal.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more