'Fraternal fist' exercises - another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. 'Fraternal fist' exercises are another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, President Ilham Aliyev, said in a telephone call together with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while congratulating the military personnel involved in the "Fraternal Fist" military drills, Trend reports.

