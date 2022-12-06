Azerbaijani PM meets with head of Russian Republic of Dagestan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the Head of Russia's Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov, paying a visit to the country, on December 6, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The sides praised the development of Azerbaijan-Dagestan relations, as well as discussed prospects for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The official expressed confidence that collaboration between Azerbaijan and Dagestan would further strengthen the Azerbaijan-Russia mutually beneficial partnership.