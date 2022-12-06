Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani PM meets with head of Russian Republic of Dagestan

Politics Materials 6 December 2022 20:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the Head of Russia's Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov, paying a visit to the country, on December 6, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The sides praised the development of Azerbaijan-Dagestan relations, as well as discussed prospects for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The official expressed confidence that collaboration between Azerbaijan and Dagestan would further strengthen the Azerbaijan-Russia mutually beneficial partnership.

