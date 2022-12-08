Azerbaijan-Albania relations strengthening, new opportunities emerging – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan-Albania relations are strengthening, and new opportunities are emerging, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama on December 8, Trend reports.

" Thank you, first of all, for the hospitality during my visit to Albania. As we agreed, we will continue our active dialogue. So your visit is kind of a follow up to see how it’s going. All the instructions have been given from both sides. So, our teams work actively. The results of my official visit are really very positive. We are strengthening our ties and creating new opportunities. As I already informed you, we are opening an Embassy in Tirana, and this is also an important sign of our cooperation. From a practical point of view, this will allow us to be more involved in the developments in your country and also to be more efficient in our bilateral agenda. Once again, welcome," President Ilham Aliyev said.