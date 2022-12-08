Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian prosecutor generals hold meeting in Moscow (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:08)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian prosecutor generals held a meeting in Moscow on December 8, Trend reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev outlined the importance of minefield maps to protect the life and health of people. He also condemned illegal visits paid to liberated Karabakh, as well as illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources.

Speaking of the significance of joint activities to find Azerbaijanis who went missing after the first and second Karabakh wars, the official stressed the need to continue this process.

Furthermore, the officials discussed the implementation of statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders, as well as mechanisms for further cooperation in the legal field.