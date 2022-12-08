Azerbaijani Press Council sends appeal to Iranian embassy (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:59

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Azerbaijani Press Council sent an appeal to the Iranian embassy, Trend reports on December 8.

"A few days ago, the Azerbaijani media published information that on November 24, 2022, 14 Iranian citizens illegally crossed into Azerbaijani territory resided by Armenians [where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed in accordance with a trilateral, statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War],” the appeal said.

“Then the Azerbaijani media presented facts, and documents confirming that these persons are indeed citizens of Iran. At the same time, the media widely discussed the assumed arrival of these persons in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh to train Armenian terrorists. Finally, questions were given to the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan with a demand to provide the necessary explanations on this matter,” the appeal noted.

According to the appeal, against the backdrop of the continued silence of the embassy, ​​information based on the facts was published by the media that on November 30 more than 13 Iranian citizens crossed into the territory of Azerbaijan, where Armenians live.

“This incident and the sale of weapons by Iran to Armenia, as well as its subsequent transfer to the territory of Azerbaijan through the Lachin corridor to illegal Armenian armed formations, remains one of the main topics of the Azerbaijani media, which deeply concern our society today,” the appeal said. “In the current situation, the conclusion suggests itself that Iran seeks to strengthen Armenia in military terms against Azerbaijan and aggravate the situation in the territories liberated from the occupation of our country.”

“Despite the numerous appeals of the Azerbaijani media, it is a matter of deep regret and concern that the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan hasn’t yet expressed any opinion on this matter. We hope that this appeal, addressed on behalf of the Azerbaijani media, won’t remain unanswered, and the embassy will express its position on the mentioned serious issues. Otherwise, the Azerbaijani media will have to admit the negative role of Iran in the specified events and build their activities based on these realities," added the appeal.