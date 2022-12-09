Azerbaijan's PM notes importance of 'Great Return' to liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The 'Great Return' to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is particularly important to us, said the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

He noted that the implementation of the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" program is going to ensure the maintenance of sustainable growth of the state's economy.

"For Azerbaijan, each of the five National Priorities of the country's socio-economic development for the next decade is important. But the 'Great Return' to the liberated territories is particularly important," he said.