Situation with Okhchuchay river close to ecological disaster - Azerbaijani deputy minister

Politics Materials 12 December 2022 16:22 (UTC +04:00)
Situation with Okhchuchay river close to ecological disaster - Azerbaijani deputy minister

Samir Ali
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The situation with the Okhchuchay river [flowing through Armenia and Azerbaijan] is close to an ecological disaster due to the dumping of waste from Armenian mining enterprises into it, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov told reporters on December 12, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, as of November 30, 2022, a significant excess of harmful substances was detected in the river.

He noted that, despite the appeals on this issue, neither the Armenian side nor international organizations have taken any action.

