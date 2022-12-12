Azerbaijan holding working meeting within NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The working meeting with coordinators of the NATO Defense Enhancement Program (DEEP) and educational experts is taking place at the National Defense University of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry within the DEEP, Trend reports citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the prospects for the development of the military educational system and cooperation, as well as briefed on the experience gained in this sphere were presented.

The meetings organized as part of the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation are effective for both sides. Moreover, the areas of the Action Plan were determined for 2023.

The working meetings will last until December 16.