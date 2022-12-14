Armenian billionaire won't be allowed to plunder Azerbaijani natural resources – Assistant to President (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13 December, 20:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Armenian businessman and billionaire Ruben Vardanyan won't be allowed to plunder the Azerbaijani natural resources and damage the environment, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on December 13, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the meeting with members of the diplomatic corps and military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan.

During the briefing, detailed information on the protest action held by the representatives of Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers who are temporarily stationed in the area, was provided.

It was noted that the protest action is held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area was provided.

Hikmat Hajiyev noted that the illegal exploitation of natural resources must be stopped. He also mentioned that a working group was created in order to inspect all mineral deposits, including the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit. The working group's responsibilities also are to stop illegal exploitation, conduct monitoring and inventory in various areas, organize cadastral property records, and assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed. However, despite the attempts of Azerbaijani representatives to visit these sites on December 10, they faced obstacles.

Hikmat Hajiyev noted that the rally, which is being held for the second day on the Shusha-Lachin road by the representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan and environmental activists, manifests a fair discontent among the Azerbaijani public. This position of civil society should be treated with respect.

The statements of the Armenian side on the alleged "blocking of Lachin road", "humanitarian disaster in the region", and "conducting ethnic cleansing" were dismissed. The Assistant of the President emphasized the importance of preventing Armenia from using the Lachin-Khankendi road for military purposes, for transporting mines, and for the illegal export of natural resources.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov, during his speech at the briefing, gave detailed information on the illegal economic activity and illegal exploitation of minerals such as non-ferrous and ferrous metals, mineral waters, and other resources on Azerbaijan's territories during the 30-year occupation by Armenia. Many foreign companies were involved in such illegal activities, including Base Metals (Vallex Group), GeoProMining, GoldStar, and others.

It was noted that the illegal economic activity of Armenia grossly violates the requirements of international conventions and creates a legal responsibility for this country. Within this context, the deputy minister spoke about the legal measures taken against these companies.

It was also noted that, as a result of the ecological terror of Armenia, the content of heavy metals in the water in the Okhchuchay River, which flows into the Araz River, is many times higher than normal. During the occupation period, Armenia almost blocked the Sarsang Reservoir, discharging the water from the reservoir only in the winter months in order to cause floods and expose the territories to environmental terror.

Detailed information was also provided on the looting by Armenia of the Soyudlu deposit in the Kalbajar district and Vezhnali in the Zangilan district, illegal gold mining, the exploitation of other natural resources, and the pollution of adjacent territories.

The facts of the illegal exploitation of natural resources during the Armenian occupation are reflected in the reports and resolutions adopted by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the United Nations Environment Programme, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the deputy minister noted.

Taking into account these facts, the importance of the immediate cessation of illegal economic activity in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, was brought to attention.