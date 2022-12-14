BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. It is planned to add nine more aircrafts to our cargo fleet over the next 10 years, President Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at the first trilateral summit of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen leaders on December 14, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has the largest commercial fleet in the Caspian Sea, with over 50 cargo ships. The Baku Shipyard, commissioned in 2013, is currently operating at its full capacity. This facility is capable of building any type of vessel.

Azerbaijan has one of the largest civil air cargo fleets in our region, with 18 cargo planes. It is planned to add nine more aircrafts to our cargo fleet over the next 10 years.

Currently, there are 8 international airports operating in Azerbaijan. President of Turkiye, my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended the opening of Fuzuli and Zangilan airports built in the liberated territories. In 2024, the 9th international airport of our country is scheduled to be opened in liberated Lachin.

At the end of 2020, as a result of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, our lands were liberated from the 30-year occupation by Armenia. The Karabakh conflict was resolved, and this victory created favorable opportunities for new transport and communication projects in the region.

Currently, the world is facing new challenges and threats, and therefore, along with other spheres, expansion of cooperation between our countries in the areas of security, defense, and defense industry is of great importance," said the head of state.