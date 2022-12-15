Azerbaijani, Belarusian FMs hold phone talks (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Phone talks were held between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Belarusian colleague Sergei Aleinik on December 15, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his recent appointment and wished him success in the future activities.

During the talks, the parties commended the high level of multidimensional relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, and discussed the prospects for further development of bilateral relations.

Aleinik emphasized the strategic dialogue and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Besides, the parties discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov invited the Belarusian minister to visit Azerbaijan.