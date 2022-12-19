Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on de-mining activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has cleared more than 579 hectares of the country's liberated territories, Trend reports on December 19 citing the agency.

According to the agency, 59 anti-personnel and 35 anti-tank landmines, as well as 297 unexploded ordnances were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from December 12 through December 17, 2022.