Pakistan and Georgia support the eco-action of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF

As it is known, recently, the Board of Directors of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) issued a statement expressing support for the environmental demonstrations held on the Shusha-Khankendi road of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The document states regretfully that the Azerbaijani territories where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily located are still unmonitored and neglected.

In support of the statement, several Muslim youth organizations have already expressed their support for this action of the Eurasia Regional Center of ICYF. Recently, Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development and the Youth Diplomacy Forum from Pakistan as well as Georgian Muslim Youth Center have made relevant statements.

The mentioned statements, first of all, emphasize the principle of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Karabakh, demand transparent monitoring and the creation of full conditions for the activities of Azerbaijani ecologists, condemn the damage caused to the environment in this region as a result of the illegal activities of Armenians. The statements especially note that this is contrary to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. All statements express solidarity and support for the eco-action of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF.

The statement issued by the Georgian Muslim Youth Center noted that the foreign bloggers who recently visited Karabakh region witnessed severely damaged ecosystem of this region. Also, the illegal activities carried out by Armenians in the Kyzylbulag gold and Demirli copper-molybdenum fields were strongly condemned in the statement.

It should be noted that ICYF-ERC, an international institution that unites the leading youth movements and structures of 56 OIC countries, is a regional organization of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.