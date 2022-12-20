Number of Azerbaijani citizens to receive bonuses from January 1, 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the "Regulations on service in migration bodies", Trend reports.

Following the amendment, migration officers will receive monthly bonuses in the amount of 1.1 times their salary.

This law enters into force on January 1, 2023.

According to the document, Article 80 of the regulation is given in the following wording: medical support for migration employees (including retired ones) and their family members is carried out in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On health insurance".

Article 81 of the regulation has been repealed.