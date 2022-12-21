Azerbaijan plans to hold Diaspora Youth Forum in 2023 (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan plans to hold a Diaspora Youth Forum in 2023, said Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov during the second day of the Baku-Shusha International Forum held in Shusha, Trend reports.

According to him, this year the state committee held training for representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in different countries of the world.

"Next year we plan to hold a Diaspora Youth Forum," he said.

The event was organized with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States.

