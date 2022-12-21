Azerbaijan talks construction of public service centers in Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 21. A building for ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] and DOST [Sustainable and Operational Social Security ] centers will be constructed in Shusha city by the end of 2023, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov said on December 21, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark on the second day of the International Baku-Shusha Forum held in Shusha.

According to him, in Shusha, as in other cities of Azerbaijan, public services will be provided based on modern technologies.

"Besides, we have a very important project on the building of houses," the official noted.

Karimov reminded that currently two hotels and one hostel are operating in Shusha.

"A five-star hotel and a congress center are being built. This work has already been completed by 60 percent. Moreover, construction of the second building of the Kharibulbul Hotel is underway. The implementation of all this work by the end of 2023 will create 700 places for living in Shusha," he added.