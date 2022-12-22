Azerbaijan makes amendments to Charter of ANAMA - presidential decree

Details added (first published: 13:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action" No. 1251 of January 15, 2021, and "On ensuring the activities of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action" No. 1276 of February 2, 2021, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, the management board will consist of 4 members – the chairman of the management board, appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the first deputy, and two deputies.

For the period of the temporary absence of the chairman of the management board, his first deputy will act as chairman, and in the temporary absence of the first deputy - one of his deputies appointed by the chairman of the management board.