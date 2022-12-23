Azerbaijani, Russian FMs to discuss agenda for early 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia will discuss a number of issues for the beginning of 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Moscow, said during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Trend reports.

As the minister pointed out, earlier this month, an agreement was reached that the third round of negotiations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations on a peace treaty would be held in Moscow.

He noted, that while the first aim of the meeting was to hold another round of negotiations with the Armenian side, Azerbaijan and Russia have always traditionally used the opportunity to also hold a bilateral meeting at all venues, not necessarily in Baku and Moscow, but at international venues as well.

"We agreed, among other things, to discuss the broad agenda of Azerbaijani-Russian relations. But I think this is also a good opportunity to fulfill the second part of the program scheduled for December 23. I think we will have good, fruitful discussions today, we will be able, to sum up, the anniversary year in our relations and also discuss a number of issues for the beginning of 2023," he said.