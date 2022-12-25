Azerbaijan holds conference on 1st State Program of 'Great Return' to liberated lands (UPDATE) ...

Details added (first published: 24 December 2022 13:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. A conference dedicated to the First State Program of ‘Great Return’ to Azerbaijani liberated areas has been held, Trend reports.

The opening speech was delivered by the Deputy Chairman - Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party, Tair Budagov. Then, Executive Director of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication, Vusal Gasimli, made a presentation of the Action Plan of the 1st State Program "Great Return" to Azerbaijan's liberated territories. After that, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev made a report on "Environmental aspects of the "Great Return" program". Furthermore, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev made a report on "The role of human capital in the "Great Return", and Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev made a report on "Great Return: Goals of Urban planning policy".

It was noted that by liberating its territories from occupation, Azerbaijan has entered a new stage of its historical development, based on stable peace, and progress. Azerbaijan is an example for many countries. The "Great Return" to the territories liberated from occupation has been identified as one of the national priorities of Azerbaijan until 2030. The "Socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026 of the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been developed, which serves to achieve goals at a new stage of development. In order to ensure the implementation of the national priority reflected in the Strategy, the "1st State Program of the "Great Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation" was approved.

At the end of the event, an appeal to the head of state was made on behalf of the conference participants. The appeal was voiced by Tair Budagov.

The conference was attended by officials, representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party, MPs, public figures and representatives of the press.