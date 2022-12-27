Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Iran begin bridge construction across Araz River, within Zangazur corridor – FM

Politics Materials 27 December 2022 16:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Iran begin bridge construction across Araz River, within Zangazur corridor – FM

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan and Iran have begun bridge construction across the Araz River, within the Zangazur corridor, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan will have an alternative route from the Zangilan district to the country's Nakhchivan.

"Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy, and we will promote our national interests by all means," Bayramov added.

