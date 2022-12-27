Azerbaijani FM reminds Armenia its obligation to withdraw troops from Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The withdrawal of the Armenian troops from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is the obligation undertaken by Armenia [in accordance with trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a press conference, Trend reports.

"We raise this issue during the negotiations and will continue to do so," Bayramov added.

According to the minister, Armenia has not withdrawn its troops and at the same time, continues to create constant tension in the region.