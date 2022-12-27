Azerbaijan to prepare new lawsuits against Armenia next year – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan will prepare new lawsuits against Armenia at the onset of 2023 regarding the damage to the environment, wildlife, and the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's deposits, said Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at today's press conference, Trend reports.

"The incomplete withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed groups from Azerbaijan's territory, illicit economic activities, as well as plunder of natural resources, are brought to the international community's attention. Materials are being prepared in this regard. During the year, the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights took measures on Azerbaijan's claims against Armenia, and this work continues," he added.