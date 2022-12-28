Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 28 December 2022 17:08 (UTC +04:00)
Karabakh, including Lachin road - Azerbaijan's sovereign territory - ambassador

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the appeal of a group of French parliamentarians to French President Emmanuel Macron on ensuring the security of Karabakh Armenians, that was published in the "Le Monde" newspaper, Trend reports via the ambassador's tweet.

"Dear French parliamentarians, Karabakh, including the Lachin road, is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Karabakh Armenians are considered citizens of Azerbaijan. Universal human values, moral duty, and honor require you to support Azerbaijan's peaceful efforts," the tweet said.

