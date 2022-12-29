Russian MFA fires back at Armenian PM for criticism of peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan doesn’t understand the realities on the ground, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly press conference, Trend reports.

Zakharova made the remark commenting on criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region [in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the second Karabakh war] by Pashinyan.

"Criticism of the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is unacceptable. The Russian peacekeepers do their best to settle the situation in the region. The public attacks do not help. There were cases worse than this. We are working on improving this situation. There can be endless talks on improving efficiency and so on. Right now, everyone is solving the situation. But saying and declaring such things means simply not understanding the realities in the region," she noted.

At the recent government meeting, the Armenian PM sharply criticized the activities of Russian peacekeepers, and even threatened them.

The prime minister, referring to the unsatisfactory performance of Russian peacekeepers, proposed to involve other international structures in the settlement of the problem, for example, invite UN peacekeepers to Karabakh.