BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Russia intends to continue mediation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on trilateral agreements, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports via TASS.

"Russia continues and intends to continue its mediation efforts, primarily fulfilling the agreements that were reached on a trilateral basis," a Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Peskov stressed that Russia will continue its work and its efforts both with Yerevan and Baku.