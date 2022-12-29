Azerbaijan, Israel hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. On December 28-29, 2022, a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev was on a working visit to Israel, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, another round of political consultations was held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Israel. The Azerbaijani side at the consultations was headed by Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev, the Israeli side - by the head of the political directorate of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Aliza Bin Nun.

During the consultations, the current situation and development prospects in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres of bilateral relations, practical issues related to the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel were discussed.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz.

In addition, a meeting was held between the head of the Azerbaijan Development Assistance Agency (AIDA) Elmeddin Mehdiyev and the deputy head of the Israeli Agency for International Development and Cooperation (MASHAV) Aviv Ezra.

During the visit to Israel, meetings were also organized with representatives of Israeli educational and research centers.