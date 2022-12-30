Moscow University for Humanities talks about department head, who made anti-Azerbaijani statement (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 16:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Head of the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy at the Moscow University for the Humanities Nikolay Platoshkin, who made a biased statement against Azerbaijan, has been relieved of his post, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia told Trend.

"On November 26, 2022, former Chief of the Armenian department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Nikolay Platoshkin made an anti-Azerbaijani statement in a video interview posted on the 'Baghramyan 26' telegram channel. Following this, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has sent a letter of protest to Rector of the mentioned university Igor Ilyinsky through Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia," said the embassy.

On December 29, 2022, the embassy received a response letter from the rector of the Moscow University for the Humanities.

"The rector announced that the Investigative Committee of Russia had initiated a criminal case against the said person under paragraphs 1.1 of Article 212 (mass riots) and 207.1 (dissemination of knowingly false information) of June 2, 2020 of the Russian Criminal Code, and that, in accordance with the court decision and the established law, Platoshkin's labor activity was suspended from the moment of his arrest," the embassy noted.

He also noted that following Part 3 of Clause 1 of Article 77 of the Labor Code of Russia, the said person was dismissed from the post of head of the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy at the Moscow University for the Humanities from October 14, 2021 and expelled from the university.

"Ilyinsky emphasized in his letter that he has warm feelings for the Azerbaijani people, and for 29-year rector activity, there have been no cases of inciting any interethnic relations," the statement added.