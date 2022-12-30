Azerbaijan appoints special representative of President in Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of a special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Vahid Hajiyev was appointed special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, established by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 7, 2021 No. 1386 "On new division of economic regions in the Republic of Azerbaijan".