Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays main role in construction and repair of our religious monuments - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays main role in construction and repair of our religious monuments, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"Our historical buildings on the liberated lands, including mosques, are undergoing substantial restoration and reconstruction. I had already mentioned that Armenians completely destroyed 65 of 67 mosques during the occupation. The restoration, in fact, the reconstruction of these mosques, has already begun. The mosques that need repair are being repaired. I should mention that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays the leading role in constructing and overhauling our religious monuments. Almost all mosques are restored at the expense of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation," President Ilham Aliyev said.