Azerbaijan increases pension for World War II veterans following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The amount of pension for World War II veterans has been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the amount of the monthly pension of the President of Azerbaijan, paid to the participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and to persons who worked during the World War II at enterprises, departments and organizations of besieged Leningrad city and were awarded the medal "For Defense of Leningrad" and the badge "Inhabitants of besieged Leningrad", has been set at 330 manat ($194.1) from January 1, 2023.

Previously, the monthly amount of the presidential pension for the above mentioned persons was 300 manat ($176.4).