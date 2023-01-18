Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 18 January 2023 15:26 (UTC +04:00)
EU mission on Azerbaijan-Armenia border to be counterproductive without Baku's consent - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The EU mission on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border will be counterproductive without Baku's consent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

Lavrov confirmed Russia's readiness to send a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia but noted that the Armenian side prefers to negotiate with the EU.

"Instead of making the situation on the border more secure, such a mission can be counterproductive if it takes place without the consent of Baku," the Russian FM said.

