Azerbaijan would like to expand green energy collaboration with China – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. We would like to expand our green energy collaboration with China, because there is a lot of potential in Azerbaijan. There are also big technological achievements in China. So, we need to combine these efforts, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

“With respect to our priorities, renewable sources of energy have now become one of our main priorities. During the recent several months, we signed documents that will provide investments to create 22 gigawatts of renewable sources of energy, both onshore and offshore. And that will completely change the regional economic configuration, because we know about the green transition that is taking place in Europe.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is a supplier of oil and natural gas. So, now we're planning to supply green energy, including green hydrogen, which will be produced from the offshore wind power stations. As I said, we already signed preliminary documents, and of course, agreements will be signed in the future. But this really has a very big potential, not only for our country but for the whole region. And we also need to invest in the transmission lines to be able to export because we do not need so much energy for ourselves,” President Ilham Aliyev said.