Azerbaijani FM notes importance of Zangezur corridor at meeting of Council of Ministers of ECO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Zangezur corridor will be of particular importance for the cooperation between the countries of the whole region, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during his speech at the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During his speech, the minister noted the importance of measures taken toward the creation of a transport corridor from Azerbaijan's East Zangezur Economic Region to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Council of Ministers (COM) is the highest policy and decision-making body of ECO. It comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States who meet in regular, informal and extraordinary sessions. The Council of Ministers may, if deemed necessary, propose the convening of meetings of other Ministers in the formulation of plans and projects in their respective fields through sectoral or joint ministerial meetings.

The Council of Ministers is responsible for decision on/approval of policies, strategies, work programmes; appointment of senior management (Secretary General and his Deputies as well as Directors); establishment of subsidiary or ad-hoc Committees; approval of annual budgets and audit reports; setting the assessed budgetary contributions of Member States; approval of fiscal and administrative rules and regulations and organizational charts, etc.