Shocked by another attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. We are shocked by another attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, during which a security officer was killed, the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said, Trend reports via her post in Telegram channel.

"We express our condolences and support to our Azerbaijani colleagues!

We will give a detailed comment on this later," she wrote.

An armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4)

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured.