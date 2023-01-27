Turkish MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in regard to the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"We condemn the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran this morning, we express our condolences to the relatives of the deceased and wish healing to the wounded," said the statement.

"Türkiye, which has also been subjected to similar attacks in the past, understands and shares the pain of the Azerbaijani people. It is important to take all necessary measures to immediately detect and bring to justice those responsible for this attack and prevent a similar incident from happening again. Fraternal Azerbaijan is not alone, we will continue to support Azerbaijan," the ministry added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The attacker turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The incident is currently being investigated.