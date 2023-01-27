New footage from Azerbaijani embassy in Iran shows guard detaining gunman (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. A video has been released from security cameras, recorded during the assault on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

The video captures the Azerbaijani security guard scuffling with the gunman, locking him in a bear hug, to prevent further damage.

VIDEO:

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.