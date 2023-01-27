Iranian ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi has been summoned to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, at the meeting it was noted that attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable, the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran was sharply condemned.

Besides, it was emphasized that, based on the ‘Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations’, the duty of the host country is to protect the building of the diplomatic mission from any attacks, ensure the safety of its employees.

The Iranian authorities were urged to promptly bring to justice the perpetrator of the terrorist attack, conduct a thorough investigation, identify and punish other participants involved in organizing and committing the crime.

At the meeting, regret was also expressed that the systematic anti-Azerbaijani campaign has recently been carried out in Iran, which further exacerbates the already difficult relations.

Mousavi, sharply condemning the terrorist attack, expressed deep regret on this occasion, as well as deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador also stressed that the relevant authorities of Iran immediately responded to the incident, and the relevant law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the matter, details will be released after the completion of the investigation process.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.