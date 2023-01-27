World Azerbaijanis release statement regarding terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Azerbaijanis worldwide have issued a statement over the terrorist attack against the country's embassy in Iran, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

"We, Azerbaijanis living abroad, express our deep regret over the killing one and wounding two Azerbaijani personnel following an armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. World Azerbaijanis regard the incident as a terrorist attack, organized by the Iranian special services. Each of our compatriots rebukes perpetrators of this bloody crime. We declare that we do not believe the fake news spread to divert attention," said the statement.

Azerbaijanis expressed concern about the violation of rights of 40 million Azerbaijanis living in Iran.

"This country doesn't guarantee the inviolability of people and diplomatic missions. We urge the UN, the EU, the Council of Europe, and other competent international and regional organizations, to take necessary steps to prevent the Iranian special services from committing such criminal acts that impede regional peace and stability," the statement noted. "We constantly witness Iran's and Armenia's illegal actions within Azerbaijan. Thus, 27 Iranian citizens with indefinite intentions crossed the Lachin-Khankendi road to the temporary deployment area of Russian peacekeepers. Armenia and Iran have not yet made any statements about this".

Following the statement, the compatriots honored the victims' memory and condemned the actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran against Azerbaijan.

"We demand those who committed anti-humanity crimes in the region be held accountable as soon as possible, as well as demand a fair trial from the international community," the statement added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.