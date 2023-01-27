Finland condemns tragic attack on Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Finland condemns the tragic attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, Finland’s Roving Ambassador to South Caucasus wrote on the Twitter page, Trend reports.

“All violence against human life must be condemned. Deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and speedy recovery to all injured”, the publication said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.