Inviolability of diplomatic missions – fundamental principle of international law, says Greek embassy in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Embassy of Greece condemned brutal terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Trend reports citing the embassy's Twitter post.

"We're appalled by today's armed attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran. Inviolability of diplomatic missions is a fundamental principle of international law. Our hearts and minds go with the families of the victims," the embassy tweeted.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.