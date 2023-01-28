Georgia’s Muslims condemn terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The religious leaders of Georgia’s Muslims strongly condemned the terrorist act committed against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports via the Georgian Muslim Board.

"We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asqarov, who died while ensuring the embassy's security. The perpetrators of this brutal attack must be held accountable and punished in the most severe way," the statement said.

Head of the Supreme Religious Administration of Georgia's All Muslims, Sheikh Mirtaghi Asadov and Head of the Georgian Center of Islamic Studies Fariz Rajabov resolutely condemned the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, demanded punishment of those responsible. and expressed condolences to the victim's family.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.