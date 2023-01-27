Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MFA strongly condemns terrorist attack in Israel's Jerusalem

Politics Materials 27 January 2023 23:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA strongly condemns terrorist attack in Israel's Jerusalem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel, Trend reports, citing the MFA.

"We express our condolences to the family of killed and wish a quick recovery for injured," the ministry said.

At least seven people were killed and another 10 injured in a terror attack at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday evening, The Jerusalem Post says.

The terrorist, a resident of Shuafat, opened fire at people leaving the synagogue after Friday night prayers, and was then killed by security forces after attempting to escape in a car.

