Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland makes post about terrorist attacks at embassy in Tehran, synagogue in Jerusalem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Fuad Isgandarov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland, has shared a publication about the attack at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"I attended yesterday International Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony in Bern. Today terrorist attacks at Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran and Synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighbourhood in Jerusalem happened. The bell is still ringing for us. Condemning and condolences shouldn’t be the only response," he wrote.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigate