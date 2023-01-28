Attacks on diplomats - unacceptable, French MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. France condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France said, Trend reports via its Twitter page.

"We express our condolences to the family of the deceased. Any attack on diplomats and the diplomatic corps is unacceptable. We call on the Iranian authorities to protect foreign diplomats in the country and investigate this attack in accordance with their authority," the publication says.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.