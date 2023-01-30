Azerbaijani NGOs issue statement condemning terrorist attack on country's embassy in Iran (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 28 January 2023 12:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. As many as 522 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan have released a statement regarding the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

NGO representatives strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023. It was noted that this attack violated international law and was a terrorist act against the state of Azerbaijan.

The statement said that the inadmissibility of an attack on an internationally protected representative of a foreign state, its office or living quarters, or vehicles, is enshrined in such documents as the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963, and the UN Convention on Privileges and Immunities of 1946.

It is also noted in the statement that the anti-Azerbaijani campaign in the Iranian media and various structures, in particular after the 44-day war in 2020, provided the environment for the commission of this terrorist act. There have been threats of various kinds against the diplomatic corps of Azerbaijan in Iran before. Nevertheless, the Iranian State has not taken any action to prevent these threats.

"We demand from the Islamic Republic of Iran that it punish the perpetrators and instigators of this attack. At the same time, non-governmental organizations appeal to all international organizations to assess this crime," the statement said.