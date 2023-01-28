Argentina condemns attack perpetrated against Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Argentine Republic condemns the attack perpetrated against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran and expresses its condolences to the people and Government of Azerbaijan on the death of the head of security of the aforementioned diplomatic representation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country said, Trend reports via the MFA.

"The Argentine Republic expresses its sympathy to the relatives of the victim and raises its hopes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack," the statement said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.