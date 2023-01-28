Morocco condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Morocco condemns the despicable and cowardly attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, Iran, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

"The Kingdom condemns the despicable and cowardly attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, Iran. Morocco rejects all types of violence, particularly against diplomatic Missions and their staff. The Kingdom extends its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the statement said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.