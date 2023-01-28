Uzbek MFA strongly condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan strongly condemns the armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran that took place on January 27, 2023, Trend reports citing the statement of the Uzbek MFA.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We hope that all those responsible will be brought to justice following a thorough investigation of this incident," the statement said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.