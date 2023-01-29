Employees of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran and their families were evacuated to Baku, Trend reports.

Embassy staff and members of their families were taken from Tehran to Baku by special flight.

A plane carrying evacuated employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran landed at about 22:00 (GMT+4) at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. This plane has delivered the embassy staff, members of their families and the body of martyr Orkhan Asgarov to Azerbaijan. He will be buried in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.